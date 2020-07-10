View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Cleansing Notice



Notice Pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (the Company) gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as follows:



(a) On 9 July 2020, the Company issued 4,010,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.



(b) The shares were issued without disclosure to the recipients under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.



(c) As at the date of this notice the Company has complied with:



-- the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and



-- Section 674 of the Corporations Act.



(d) As at the date of this notice there is no excluded information required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.



