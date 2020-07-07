Sequoia Financial Group Announces Acquisition of Total Cover Australia Assets

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (Sequoia or The Company) is pleased to announce that is entered into a Purchase of Assets Agreement with Total Cover Australia (TCA), via the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary InterPrac Securities Pty Ltd (InterPrac Securities).
TCA is a renowned multiple award winning Corporate Authorised Representative of the Sequoia group through InterPrac Financial Planning. The business has averaged $800K of annual income for the past three years (30% new business, 70% recurring income) and will be absorbed into the 100% owned ‘direct’ client base of InterPrac Securities, commencing July 2020.
