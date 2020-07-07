View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group Announces Acquisition of Total Cover Australia Assets



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (Sequoia or The Company) is pleased to announce that is entered into a Purchase of Assets Agreement with Total Cover Australia (TCA), via the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary InterPrac Securities Pty Ltd (InterPrac Securities).



TCA is a renowned multiple award winning Corporate Authorised Representative of the Sequoia group through InterPrac Financial Planning. The business has averaged $800K of annual income for the past three years (30% new business, 70% recurring income) and will be absorbed into the 100% owned ‘direct’ client base of InterPrac Securities, commencing July 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document