Sequoia Financial Group - Company Update and On Market Buy Back



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Company or Sequoia) announces that further to the announcement lodged on 1 June 2020, in respect to adviser growth the Company can confirm that 22 of Phillip Capital’s 23 advisers have agreed to join the AFSL of Sequoia Wealth management, and they will commence with Sequoia Group on 1 July 2020.



After receipts of accounts to the end of May, the Company is also pleased to advise that COVID19 is unlikely to have a major impact on the Company’s FY2020 financial performance.



