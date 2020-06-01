View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Growth - Further Adviser Growth



Sequoia Financial Group (Sequoia or SEQ) is pleased to announce it has entered in to a ‘Sale and Purchase of Assets Agreement’ with Phillip Capital Limited (PCL) that will see Sequoia Wealth Management (SWM) acquire the customer base of PCL’s existing advisers and corporate authorised representatives, who will become authorised under SWM’s AFSL from mid July 2020.



The client list of the 23 PCL advisers (5 in QLD, 4 in NSW, 14 in VIC) will be sent a negative consent letter by them in coming days with the client transfers and the adviser commencement with SWM expected to take place before mid July 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



