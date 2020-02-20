View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Financial Results for half year ending 31 December 2019



We are pleased to report the Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (Sequoia or the Company) (ASX: SEQ) financial results for the half year ending 31 December 2019. Over the last twelve months the business has undergone several changes, including changes to the Board, Executive team and a full review of each Business Unit (Sectors). We also introduced more rigor into our performance management and increased resources and emphasis on risk and compliance functionality.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



