Sequoia Financial Group Announces OneVue Update on Sargon Receivable



OneVue advises that the Receivers of SC Australian Holdings 1 Pty Ltd (Chris Hill and Daniel Walley of PwC) have today secured and taken control of one of the assets under OneVue’s secured interest. The asset is 23,032,816 ordinary shares in Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ).



This holding represents approximately 19% of the total SEQ ordinary shares outstanding and is worth approximately $4.6m based on yesterday’s closing price of 20 cents per share. SEQ is an ASX listed integrated financial services company providing products and services to self-directed retail and wholesale clients and third party professional services firms. OneVue will now assist the Receivers to realise the full value of this asset.



