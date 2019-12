View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group announces Sale and Strategic Alliance Involving YBR Wealth



Yellow Brick Road Holdings Limited (ASX:YBR) (YBR or the Company) announces that it has today entered into a sale agreement and strategic alliance with Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) (Sequoia Group) in relation to the head office operational and business functions that comprise its Yellow Brick Road Wealth Division (YBR Wealth). YBR Wealth operates under two Australian Financial Services Licences (AFSLs).



