View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group announces change of Director's interest notice



Name of entity Sequoia Financial Group Ltd

ABN 90 091 744 884



We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.



Name of Director Garry Peter Crole

Date of last notice 27 May 2019



Part 1 - Change of director’s relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust



Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of “notifiable interest of a director”should be disclosed in this part.



Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.



Holdings held in two separate holdings as

follows:



A. Mr. Garry Peter Crole; and

B. Ms. Marina Baltrusaitene (Spouse)

Date of change 26 November 2019



No. of securities held prior to change A. 10,777,934 FPOs

B. 896,309 FPOs

Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (FPOs)

Number acquired A. 73,043 FPOs

B. Nil FPOs

Number disposed Nil.



Value/Consideration



Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

$0.20 per FPO Download this document