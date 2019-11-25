View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group, Reduction in Core Capital Requirement



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Company or Sequoia) is pleased to announce that Morrison Securities Pty Ltd (ABN 50 001 430 342) (Morrisons) a wholly owned subsidiary of Sequoia has been granted material amendments to the conditions associated with its ASX Market Participant status.



The amendments reduce the core capital requirement associated with ASX Market Participant status, allowing for a reduction in the core capital requirement from $14 million as outlined in the Company’s FY19 accounts to $7.5 million from 21 November 2019.



