SelfWealth Appoints new CEO and restructures board to drive next phase of growth



SelfWealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) (“SelfWealth” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Cath Whitaker as CEO of SelfWealth. Cath is a dynamic leader who has an impeccable record of driving digital transformation within organisations.



Cath has over 20 years’ experience in global financial services, most recently as the Global Leader of Digital Transformation at Marsh Inc, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. Cath was responsible for the development and implementation of Marsh’s global digital and data strategy for the Risk Management and Corporate divisions. Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), a global professional services firm with annual revenue over $17 billion.



