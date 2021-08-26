View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Dr Reuben Benjamin Appointed to SUDA iNKT Cell Therapy SAB



• SUDA enhances its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to gain expert guidance on the clinical development of allogenic cell therapies

• Dr Reuben Benjamin, who leads the plasma cell disorder service and CAR-T cell programme at King’s College, joins SUDA’s SAB for the invariant Natural Killer T cell (iNKT) platform



PERTH, AUSTRALIA – 26 August 2021: SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system, has appointed Dr Reuben Benjamin to its Scientific Advisory Board for the iNKT cell therapy platform.



Dr Benjamin is an internationally recognised expert in the field of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of blood cancer. At King’s College London, UK, Dr Benjamin leads the plasma cell disorder service and CAR-T cell programme. He is also a Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer with an interest in multiple myeloma, stem cell transplantation and cell therapy. Dr Benjamin has an active research group at King’s College London focusing on allogeneic CAR-T cells for lymphoid malignancies as well as in studying the biology of extramedullary myeloma.



