View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - iNKT cell therapy platform update



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system, has entered into a Collaborative Research Agreement (CRA) with Imperial College London. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Professor Anastasios Karadimitris, has been appointed, through Imperial Consultants, as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) for the iNKT cell therapy program.



On 18 June 2021, SUDA announced that it has entered into a Licence Agreement for the invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform developed in the laboratory of Professor Karadimitris at Imperial College London. In preclinical studies, the iNKT cell therapy platform outperformed conventional cell therapies at initial clearance of tumour cells and promoting long-term mouse survival. Another major feature of the iNKT cell therapy platform is that it will be developed to be used off-the-shelf, as iNKT cells do not cause common side effects that confine other cell therapies to using a patient’s own cells for their cancer treatment.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document