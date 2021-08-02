View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals appoints new cell and gene therapy manufacturing expert



• Dr Sandhya Buchanan joins SUDA to lead the technology transfer, manufacturing, and quality efforts for its newly acquired invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform.

• Dr Buchanan has more than 20 years’ experience working in cell & gene therapy and vaccine development for organisations including Novartis, FujiFilm Diosynth, Torque Biotherapeutics (now Repertoire Immune Medicines) and Atara Biotherapeutics.

• Dr Buchanan was previously a Senior Director of Viral Vector Development at Atara Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering off-the-shelf cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.



PERTH, AUSTRALIA – 2 Aug 2021: SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Sandhya Buchanan as its VP of Manufacturing and Quality for its newly acquired iNKT cell therapy platform. SUDA recently announced that it secured the exclusive, global licence to the novel platform developed at Imperial College London.



Dr Buchanan’s role will encompass leading the technology transfer, manufacturing, and quality aspects for production of the cell therapy for clinical development stages.



Dr Buchanan joins SUDA from Atara Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering off-the-shelf cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disease.



