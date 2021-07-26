Media ReleasesSUDA Pharmaceuticals

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report

26 Jul 2021 10:13 AM


SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system, today released its Appendix 4C for the fourth quarter of FY 2021.

Cash receipts for the quarter were $68,000 with a bank balance of $6.717m at 30 June. The net outflow from operating activities for the quarter was $0.909m.

In accordance with Listing Rule 4.7C, payments made to related parties and their associates included in item 6.1 of the Appendix 4C incorporates directors’ fees, remuneration and superannuation at commercial rates.

