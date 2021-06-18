View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Licenses a Novel iNKT Cell Therapy Platform



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), today announces that it has signed a global, exclusive Licence Agreement with Imperial College London for a novel invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform. SUDA’s new iNKT cell therapy platform, currently in the preclinical stages and developed by Professor Anastasios Karadimitris at Imperial College London, has been under development for several years. The iNKT cell therapy platform can be used in conjunction with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to treat various blood cancers.



Cellular therapies that harness the immune system to treat cancer have ushered in an exciting era in the battle against cancer, with several products resulting in a complete cure for some patients. Still, a limitation for currently approved products is that the cell therapy must be manufactured from a patient’s own cells, making the process cumbersome and costly.



