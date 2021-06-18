Media ReleasesSUDA Pharmaceuticals

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Investor Webinar

18 Jun 2021 01:36 PM


SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD) is pleased to invite shareholders and interested parties to an investor webinar and Q&A hosted by CEO & Managing Director Dr Michael Baker.

The webinar will focus on today’s announcement regarding SUDA’s global licensing agreement with Imperial College London for a novel invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform. Dr Baker will be joined on the webinar by Professor Anastasios Karadimitris.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

