SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oromucosal drug delivery, today released its Appendix 4C for the consolidated group for the third quarter of FY 2021.



Highlights

• End of period cash balance of $4.28m.

• Following a review of operations, the Company created efficiencies for ongoing formulation development work.

• SUDA has contracted the services of MedPharm to assist with formulation development for anagrelide, which is being developed as an adjunct therapy for metastatic disease.

• SUDA added two world renowned experts to its Scientific Advisory Board.

• Management continued to source and evaluate new technologies to strengthen the Company’s pipeline.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



