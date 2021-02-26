View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Anagrelide Project Update



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, advises that SUDA has contracted the services of MedPharm, who will perform formulation development work to assist in stabilising and optimising the oral spray formulation for anagrelide.



MedPharm is a world-leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) that focus on topical and transdermal product design and development services.



