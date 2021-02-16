View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Zelira Therapeutics Feasibility Study Update



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, announces that Zelira Therapeutics have elected not to proceed with further work and exercise their option to progress from a feasibility study into a global development and licensing agreement.



SUDA will continue to focus on its partnership with Cann Pharma Australia to develop an oral spray formulation for their medical grade cannabis product. SUDA will also continue to focus on its existing partnerships for other drug products and to evaluate additional technologies in the oncology and central nervous space to add to its portfolio.



