SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, today released its Appendix 4C for the consolidated group for the second quarter of FY 2021.



Highlights



• End of period cash balance of $5.47m

• SUDA received a refund under the R&D Tax Incentive Program of $0.662m from the Australian Taxation Office

• Successful capital raise of $2.76m

• Management continued to identify and evaluate a number of technologies in the fields of oncology and the central nervous system.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



