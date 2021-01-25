Media ReleasesSUDA Pharmaceuticals

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report

25 Jan 2021 08:40 AM


SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, today released its Appendix 4C for the consolidated group for the second quarter of FY 2021.

Highlights

• End of period cash balance of $5.47m
• SUDA received a refund under the R&D Tax Incentive Program of $0.662m from the Australian Taxation Office
• Successful capital raise of $2.76m
• Management continued to identify and evaluate a number of technologies in the fields of oncology and the central nervous system. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

