View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Ordesa Feasibility Study Update



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, announces that Laboratorios Ordesa S.L. have elected not to proceed with further work or exercise their option to progress from a feasibility study into full development of a consumer product for the paediatric market.



Suda will continue to focus on the broader and significant opportunities in its portfolio, in addition to sourcing, evaluating and looking to acquire new technologies to add to its pipeline.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document