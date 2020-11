View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - AGM FY20 Chairman's address and virtual meeting guide



Suda Pharmaceuticals Limited Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held today, commencing at 11:00am AEDT, Thursday 26th November 2020.



For those shareholders and guests joining from other states, please note that the AGM commences at 10:00am AEST and 8:00am AWST.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document