SUDA Pharmaceuticals - R & D Tax Incentive refund received



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oromucosal drug delivery, is pleased to advise that it has received a refund of $662,009 from the Australian Taxation Office under the R&D Tax Incentive for the 2020 financial year.



The incentive recognises the research and development activities undertaken by SUDA during the last financial year. The receipt of $0.66m in additional funding will further support SUDA’s development work for the current year.



