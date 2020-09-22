View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Anagrelide Project Update



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, is pleased to announce that it has now received the final report for a canine pharmacokinetic study recently completed at Covance Inc., Harrogate UK as previously announced on 27 May 2020.



Three carefully selected experimental oral spray formulations of anagrelide were compared with the commercial capsule form of the drug, Xagrid™. The objective of the study was to compare plasma levels of anagrelide and its cardiostimulatory metabolite following administration of the oral spray formulations with those after dosing with the capsule. The study enabled SUDA to test the hypothesis that an oral spray could provide a safer route of administration for anagrelide in treating metastatic disease in cancer patients by reducing exposure to the cardiostimulatory metabolite, 3-hydroxy anagrelide.



