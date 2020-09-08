View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Anagrelide Cancer Patent For Australia



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, is pleased to announce that the Australian Patent Office has now accepted the patent application and the patent will proceed to grant.



The Australian Patent Office will grant SUDA’s Application No. 2015370666 titled “Prevention and Treatment of Metastatic Disease in Thrombocytotic Cancer Patients”. The patent has an expiry date of December 2035. SUDA already holds a granted patent for Europe and earlier this year received a grant for the patent in Japan.



