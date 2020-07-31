View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Announce Appendix 4C - quarterly



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oromucosal drug delivery, today released its Appendix 4C for the consolidated group for the fourth quarter of FY 2020.



Cash receipts for the quarter were $278,000 with a bank balance of $977,000 at 30 June.



The net outflow from operating activities for the quarter was $458,000.



In accordance with Listing Rule 4.7C, payments made to related parties and their associates included in item 6.1 of the Appendix 4C incorporates directors’ fees, remuneration and superannuation at commercial rates.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



