SUDA Pharmaceuticals Announces Prospectus For Entitlement Offer



Non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of 1 New Share for every 1 Existing Share (and 1 New Option for every 3 New Shares issued) at an offer price of $0.025 per New Share to raise approximately $3.56 million (before the exercise of any New Options).



Last date for acceptance and payment: 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 22 July 2020.



