SUDA Pharmaceuticals Announces Entitlement Offer To Raise Approximately $3.56 Million



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oromucosal drug delivery, is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct a 1 for 1 non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in Suda (New Shares) (and 1 option for every 3 New Shares issued with an exercise price of $0.05 and an expiry date of 31 July 2022) to raise approximately $3.56 million (Entitlement Offer).



The offer price for the Entitlement Offer will be $0.025 per share (Offer Price). The Offer Price represents a 37.5% discount to the last traded price of Suda shares.



