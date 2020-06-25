View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

Market Update



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), provides the following update in relation to the Company’s recent suspension. The Company had been progressing towards the announcement of a proposed material licensing transaction in relation to a promising cancer therapy technology from a leading U.S. Cancer Research Institute and, on 1 June 2020, entered into a trading halt, to finalise these arrangements and the arrangements for the proposed capital raising



For more information, please download the attached PDF

Download this document