SUDA Pharmaceuticals Announces Anagrelide Cancer Patent For Japan



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oromucosal drug delivery, is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has now accepted the patent application and the patent will proceed to grant.



The Japanese Patent Office will grant SUDA’s Application No. 2017-534600 titled “Use of Anagrelide for Treating Cancer”. The patent has an expiry date of December 2035.



