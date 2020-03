View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Signs Additional Licence With Mitsubishi Tanabe



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader inoro-mucosal drug delivery, today announces that it has entered into an exclusive licenseagreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Korea Ltd (MTPK), a wholly owned subsidiaryof Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) (“Agreement”).



