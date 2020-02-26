View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

Half Yearly Report and Accounts



Key achievements:

1. SUDA secured three new agreements: Cann Pharma Australia for a novel oral spray of cannabinoid derivatives; and two feasibility studies with Laboratorios Ordesa, S.L. and Sanofi-Aventis Groupe;

2. SUDA completed the consolidation of its share capital on a one to twenty-five basis;

3. SUDA appointed a new CEO, Dr Michael Baker, following the resignation of Mr Stephen Carter; and

4. SUDA was unsuccessful with its appeal to the Therapeutics Goods Administration for its ArTiMist product for the treatment of paediatric malaria. The value of the project has been fully impaired by $5,344,150 and is reported in the net loss. The Board is continuing to assess alternatives.



