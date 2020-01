View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Pharmaceuticals - Appendix 4C - quarterly



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, today released its Appendix 4C for the consolidated Group for the second quarter of FY 2020. During the quarter, the Company completed a consolidation of its share capital, appointed a new CEO, Dr Michael Baker, who commenced 2 January 2020 and received a refund under the R&D Tax Incentive program of $928,000.



