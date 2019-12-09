View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SANOFI AVENTIS GROUPE and SUDA enter into a feasibility agreement



PERTH, AUSTRALIA – 9 December 2019: SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD), a leader in oromucosal drug delivery, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a feasibility agreement with SANOFI-AVENTIS GROUPE (SANOFI) to investigate the feasibility of SUDA’s OroMist Technology and SANOFI selected active ingredient



The agreement is for SUDA to carry out a fully-funded feasibility study that will terminate on March 30th, 2021. As a feasibility study, this study is not intended to generate significant revenue.



Based on the outcomes of this feasibility study, SANOFI and SUDA may enter into further collaboration.



