SUDA Pharmaceuticals, SUDA signs a co-development deal with Laboratorios Ordesa SL



SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD), a leader in oro-mucosal drug delivery, today announces that it has entered into a fully-funded, feasibility study and option agreement with Laboratorios Ordesa, S.L., (Ordesa) a Spanish pharmaceutical company that focuses on nutrition, health and well-being.



The two companies intend to co-develop a major consumer product for the paediatric market which SUDA anticipates will benefit from an improved patient delivery route and which could, potentially, also benefit from the OroMist technology superiority in speed of onset of action and less drug being required.



