View All SUDA Pharmaceuticals News

SUDA Appoints Dr Michael Baker CEO



Michael Baker joins SUDA Pharmaceuticals from the leading Australian life science fund, Bioscience Managers, where he was based from 2017. As an Investment Manager, he was responsible for deal sourcing from networks, conferences, universities and research institutes. He also conducted the due diligence to shortlist investment opportunities and managed portfolios, specifically helping investee companies with corporate and operational strategies and fund raisings.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document