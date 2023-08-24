View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - FY23 Financial Results Summary



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) today released the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF, the Group) Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 (FY23) as summarised below.



Financial highlights



-- Property revenue increased 10.6% ($7.9m) to $81.8m, primarily due to rental income earned on macadamia developments.

-- Adjusted net asset value (NAV) increased 8.9% ($0.24) to $2.93 per unit, benefiting from externally revalued assets in the macadamia (up $21.9m, or 14%), almond (up $47.1m, or 12%), cattle (up $26.1m, or 10%), cropping (up $6.8m, or 7%) and vineyard (up $1.6m, or 3%) sectors (representing 67% of the portfolio).

-- Earnings of 30.1 cents per unit largely driven by property revenue and asset revaluations.

-- FY23 results in line with prior forecasts, including distributions per unit (DPU) of 11.73 cents and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 10.7 cpu.

-- FY24 forecast AFFO growth of 4.7% (11.2 cpu) and distributions of 11.73 cpu.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



