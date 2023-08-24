Media ReleasesRural Funds Group

View All Rural Funds Group News


Rural Funds Group - FY23 Financial Results Summary

24 Aug 2023 09:48 AM


Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) today released the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF, the Group) Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 (FY23) as summarised below.

Financial highlights

-- Property revenue increased 10.6% ($7.9m) to $81.8m, primarily due to rental income earned on macadamia developments.
-- Adjusted net asset value (NAV) increased 8.9% ($0.24) to $2.93 per unit, benefiting from externally revalued assets in the macadamia (up $21.9m, or 14%), almond (up $47.1m, or 12%), cattle (up $26.1m, or 10%), cropping (up $6.8m, or 7%) and vineyard (up $1.6m, or 3%) sectors (representing 67% of the portfolio).
-- Earnings of 30.1 cents per unit largely driven by property revenue and asset revaluations.
-- FY23 results in line with prior forecasts, including distributions per unit (DPU) of 11.73 cents and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 10.7 cpu.
-- FY24 forecast AFFO growth of 4.7% (11.2 cpu) and distributions of 11.73 cpu.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.