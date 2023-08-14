View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Independent valuation update



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM), the responsible entity of Rural Funds Group (RFF), provides an update on independent valuations arranged for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (2H23).



RFF has had $677m, or 42%, of adjusted total assets in the almond, cattle, cropping, macadamia and vineyard sectors independently revalued during 2H23.



Valuations have resulted in a net increase of approximately $72m, or $0.19 on a per unit basis, noting all valuations remain subject to year-end audit.1



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document