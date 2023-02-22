Media ReleasesRural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group - HY23 financial results summary and webinar details

22 Feb 2023 12:37 PM


Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) have today released the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) (the Group) Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 December 2022 (1H23) as summarised below. 

Financial highlights

  • Property revenue increase of 7% to $37.4 million (m).
  • Earnings (total comprehensive income) increase of 50% to 15.5 cents per unit (cpu).
  • Adjusted net asset value (NAV) increase of 3% to $2.78 per unit.
  • Distributions per unit (DPU) of 6.10 cents (inclusive of franking), in line with forecast.
  • Gearing of 31%, at the lower end of the target range.
Property revenue increased 7% compared to the prior period driven by lease indexation (annual mechanisms and rent reviews), rent on capex and new leases. 

