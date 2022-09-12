Media ReleasesRural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group - Macadamia orchard lease

12 Sep 2022 09:32 AM


Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM), as responsible entity of Rural Funds Group (RFF), advises it has entered an agreement to lease up to 3,000 ha of macadamia orchards for 40-years to a company managed by The Rohatyn Group (TRG) on behalf of a joint venture between TRG and a global institutional investor.

The lease will incorporate orchards in Maryborough, Bundaberg and Rockhampton. The agreement is for an initial 1,200 ha, and an additional 1,800 ha in FY24, subject to completion of the water supply for the Rockhampton orchards. RFM and its wholly owned subsidiary RFM Macadamias Pty Ltd (RMA) will provide orchard development and management services.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

