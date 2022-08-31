Rural Funds Group - FY22 Financial Results Summary

Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) have today released the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) (the Group) Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 (FY22) as summarised below.
Financial highlights
Earnings (total comprehensive income) increase of 52% to 55.6 cents per unit (cpu).
Adjusted net asset value (NAV) increase of 24% to $2.69 per unit.
Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 11.7 cpu, in line with distributions.
Distributions per unit (DPU) of 11.73 cents, in line with forecast.
Gearing of 30%, at the lower end of the target range of 30-35%.
Interest rate hedge duration of 8.6 years.
The increase in earnings were largely driven by revaluations in the cattle sector (up $105m), almond sector (up $18m) and water entitlements (up $12m). Revaluations also contributed to the increase in adjusted net assets combined with acquisitions of $179m and development capex of $46m.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
