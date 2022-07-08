Media ReleasesRural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group - Independent valuation update

08 Jul 2022 09:38 AM


Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM), the responsible entity and manager of Rural Funds Group (RFF), today provides an update in respect to the independent valuations arranged for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (2H22).

RFF has had $693m, or 52%, of adjusted total assets revalued during 2H22. The valuations have resulted in an expected increase of approximately $118m, or $0.31 on a per unit basis.

Some revalued assets are subject to market rent reviews at 30 June 2022. The valuations to be incorporated in the FY22 accounts will be subject to lease encumbrances and may differ following the completion of the rent reviews.

All valuations remain subject to year end audit.  

