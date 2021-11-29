View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Cattle and cropping property acquisition



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) as responsible entity and manager of the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) advises that contracts have exchanged for a 27,879 ha cattle and cropping property aggregation. The four properties, collectively referred to as ‘Kaiuroo’, are located in central Queensland, approximately 5 kms west of ‘Cerberus’, an existing cattle property owned by RFF.



The acquisitions are consistent with RFM’s strategy of acquiring assets with potential for productivity improvements, in agricultural sectors in which RFM has operating experience and Australia has a comparative advantage.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



