Rural Funds Group - Acquisitions

08 Nov 2021 03:00 PM


Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) as responsible entity and manager of the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) advises that contracts have been exchanged for the cattle, cropping and macadamia acquisitions detailed below.

Cattle and cropping properties: The Pocket and Baamba Plains

The properties include a 1,917 ha cattle and cropping property (The Pocket) and a 4,130 ha cropping property (Baamba Plains). Included with the acquisitions are 20,733 ML of water entitlements which are currently underutilised.

