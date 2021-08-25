Media ReleasesRural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group - FY21 Financial Results Summary

25 Aug 2021 09:43 AM


Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) have today released the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF) (the Group) Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 (FY21). Key highlights compared to the prior corresponding period include:

Financial highlights

• Earnings (total comprehensive income) increase of 98% to 36.6 cents per unit.
• Pro forma adjusted net asset value (NAV) increase of 13% to $2.20 per unit.
• Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 11.9 cents per unit, in line with forecast.
• Distributions per unit (DPU) of 11.28 cents, in line with forecast.
• Pro forma gearing of 25%, below the target range of 30-35%.
• FY22 forecast distributions 11.73 cents per unit, representing a 4% increase on FY21.

