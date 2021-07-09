View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Entitlement Offer - Letter to ineligible Unitholders



On 8 July 2021, Rural Funds Management Limited (ACN 077 492 838; AFSL 226701) ("RFM"), as responsible entity of Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) ("RFT") and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805) trading as Rural Funds Group ("RFF" or "Offeror") announced a fully underwritten 1 for 8.4 accelerated pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (“Entitlement Offer”) to raise approximately A$100 million. This letter is to inform you about the Entitlement Offer, and to explain why you will not be able to participate in the Entitlement Offer. This letter is not an offer capable of acceptance by you, nor an invitation for you to apply to participate in the Entitlement Offer.



You are not required to do anything in response to this letter, but there may be financial implications for you as a result of the Entitlement Offer that you should be aware of.



Details of the Entitlement Offer



The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten and comprises an institutional component (“Institutional Entitlement Offer”) and an offer to Eligible Retail Unitholders (as defined below) (“Retail Entitlement Offer”).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



