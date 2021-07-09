View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Entitlement Offer - Letter to Nominees and Custodian



On Thursday, 8 July 2021, RFF announced that it is conducting a fully underwritten 1 for 8.4 accelerated pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise $100 million.



The proceeds from the Entitlement Offer will be used for:



1. The development of 1,000 ha of macadamia orchards;

2. The acquisition of cattle properties to be leased to corporate lessees; and

3. The acquisition of up to 8,338ML of water entitlements for $38.4m (“Water Entitlements”).



Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible unitholders in RFF will be entitled to subscribe for 1 new unit in RFF (“New Units”) for every 8.4 existing units (“Existing Units”) held in RFF as at 7:00pm (AEST) on Monday, 12 July 2021 (“Record Date”) (“Entitlement”).



