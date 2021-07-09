Rural Funds Group - Completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer

Rural Funds Management Limited (“RFM”), the responsible entity and manager of Rural Funds Group (“RFF”), advises the successful completion of the institutional component of its fully underwritten 1 for 8.4 accelerated pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (“Institutional Entitlement Offer”) announced to the market on 8 July 2021, raising approximately $30 million. The retail component of the entitlement offer (“Retail Entitlement Offer”) will raise a further approximately $70 million, taking the total size of the entitlement offer to approximately $100 million (“Equity Raising”).
New units will be issued at a fixed price of $2.47 per unit in RFF and will rank equally with existing units from allotment.
