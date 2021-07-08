View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Equity Raising and webinar invitation



Rural Funds Management Limited (“RFM”), the responsible entity and manager of Rural Funds Group (“RFF”), is pleased to announce a $100 million equity raising via a fully underwritten 1 for 8.4 accelerated pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (“Equity Raising”). The purpose of the Equity Raising is to provide capital for:



• The development of 1,000 ha of macadamia orchards;

• The acquisition of cattle properties to be leased to corporate lessees; and

• The acquisition of up to 8,338 ML of water entitlements for $38.4 million1 (“Water Entitlements”) which are leased to a private farming company for five years.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document