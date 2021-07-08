View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Cleansing notice



On 8 July 2021, Rural Funds Management Limited ABN 65 077 492 838 (“RFM”) (AFSL No. 226701) in its capacity as responsible entity of Rural Funds Trust ARSN 112 951 578 and RF Active ARSN 168 740 805, collectively Rural Funds Group (“RFF”), announced a 1 for 8.4 accelerated pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of 40,464,352 fully paid stapled securities in RFF (“New Units”) at $2.47 per New Unit to raise A$100 million (Entitlement Offer).



The offer is fully underwritten by UBS AG, Australia Branch, Bell Potter Securities Limited and Wilsons Corporate Finance Ltd (Underwriters). RFF will offer the New Units for issue without disclosure to investors under section 1012DAA(7) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as notionally modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



